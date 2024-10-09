Goldman Sachs (GS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the latest trading day at $505.18, indicating a +1.73% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 6.3% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 15, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.96, showcasing a 27.24% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.76 billion, down 0.52% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $35.52 per share and a revenue of $50.68 billion, indicating changes of +55.31% and +9.57%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower. Right now, Goldman Sachs possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.98. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.33.

We can additionally observe that GS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

