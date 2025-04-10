Goldman Sachs (GS) Revises Auto Outlook Amid Rising Cost Pressures

Goldman Sachs (GS) on Thursday revised its forecast for U.S. auto sales, cutting estimates by nearly 1 million units amid escalating tariffs that are raising vehicle costs. The move comes as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies continue to impact the affordability of automobiles, prompting the investment bank to adjust its outlook for the domestic market.





Analysts, led by Mark Delaney, caution that the new tariffs will add between $2,000 and $4,000 to the net price of new vehicles over the next 6–12 months. This adjustment has led to revised estimates of 15.40 million U.S. auto sales in 2025 and 15.25 million in 2026, while global production forecasts have also been downgraded, reflecting a challenging market environment.





Market Overview:





Goldman Sachs lowers U.S. auto sales forecasts by nearly 1 million units.



Tariff-induced cost increases are expected to significantly elevate new vehicle prices.



Revised projections highlight uncertainty amid persistent trade tensions.



Key Points:



Temporary tariff pauses do not extend to autos, steel, and aluminum.



Cost pressures from tariffs limit the auto industry’s ability to fully pass them on to consumers.



Downward revisions reflect a cautious market outlook as demand softens.



Looking Ahead:



Automakers face mounting volatility as tariff impacts deepen.



Future performance remains uncertain amid evolving trade policies.



Analysts expect further market adjustments in response to fiscal pressures.



Bull Case:



The auto industry may benefit from increased domestic production as tariffs incentivize automakers to prioritize U.S.-based manufacturing, potentially creating new jobs and boosting local economies.



While higher vehicle prices may deter some buyers, consumer loyalty to established brands like Ford and GM could sustain steady demand and partially offset the impact of price increases.



Automakers may adopt cost-saving innovations and efficiency measures to counteract tariff pressures, enhancing long-term competitiveness and profitability.



If trade tensions ease and tariffs are reduced, the rebound in affordability could lead to stronger-than-expected auto sales in subsequent years.



Luxury and premium vehicles may remain resilient amid price increases, as higher-income consumers are less sensitive to cost changes, preserving profitability in higher-margin segments.



Bear Case:



Tariff-induced price increases may significantly weaken overall consumer demand, leading to prolonged declines in U.S. auto sales and negatively affecting profitability for automakers across all segments.



Higher input and manufacturing costs could force automakers to pass costs onto buyers, pricing out budget-conscious consumers and shrinking market share for cost-sensitive brands.



Goldman Sachs’ reduction in auto sales forecasts points to broader challenges for the industry, including intensified competition and weaker consumer sentiment amid economic uncertainties.



Global supply chain disruptions caused by tariffs may prolong production delays and increase operational inefficiencies, further burdening automakers’ bottom lines.



The downgrade in sales expectations and reduced ratings for major players like Ford could ripple across the market, eroding investor confidence and driving down stock prices for automakers and suppliers alike.



Market reactions were swift, with shares in major automakers, including Ford and GM, declining sharply in early trading as investors responded to the revised forecasts and emerging cost pressures. The downgrade by Goldman Sachs underscores the broader challenges facing the auto industry in a climate of increasing tariffs and competitive intensity.Looking forward, the auto sector’s resilience will be tested as companies strive to balance cost increases with a recovery in demand. Amid ongoing trade tensions and fluctuating consumer sentiment, industry participants will need to navigate an uncertain landscape where pricing power and operational efficiency will be critical to sustaining growth.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.