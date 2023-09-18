Goldman Sachs (GS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $343.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 5.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.81, down 17.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.53 billion, down 3.74% from the year-ago period.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.55 per share and revenue of $46.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15% and -2.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.81, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

