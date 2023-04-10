Goldman Sachs (GS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $324.96, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 1.61% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $8.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.21 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $32.11 per share and revenue of $50.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.82% and +6.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.55% lower. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

