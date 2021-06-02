Goldman Sachs (GS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $383.44, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 9.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $9.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.01 billion, down 17.2% from the year-ago period.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $43.70 per share and revenue of $49.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.64% and +10.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% lower. GS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GS has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.79, so we one might conclude that GS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.