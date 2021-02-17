Goldman Sachs (GS) Launches Automated Wealth Management Service

Goldman Sachs GS launched an automated wealth-management platform called Marcus Invest as part of a move to expand its suite of consumer financial offerings within its digital consumer lending unit, Marcus. Notably, Marcus was launched in 2016 with an aim to diversify revenues and funding sources.



The new robo-advisor service will place customer’s money into automated managed portfolios, consisting of exchange trade funds (“ETFs”) for stocks and bonds based on models developed by the bank's investment strategy group.



Investors are allowed to open an account with Marcus Invest with an investment of just $1,000. The bank will charge an annual fee of 0.35% on every account.



Interested clients can open either an individual investment account, joint investment account or an individual retirement account with Marcus Invest.



The platform will offer three strategies. First is Core, which will concentrate on a mix of U.S. and foreign stocks as well as bonds. Second is Impact, which will cater to the ESG investors, and lastly Smart Beta, which will target higher-risk assets.



With the new service, Goldman Sachs is trying to cater to more modest income bracket clients, a shift away from its traditional approach of serving the ultra-rich.



Per Goldman Sachs, “Based on your risk tolerance and timeline, we'll recommend a conservative, moderate, or growth portfolio (or somewhere in between). Then, customize your approach by selecting one of our Goldman Sachs investment strategies to determine which ETFs you'll be invested in.”



Notably, The company’s business-diversification efforts have resulted in earnings stability. Moreover, it is likely to continue to benefit from its exposure to the fast-growing ETF market.



