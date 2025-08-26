Goldman Sachs (GS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $748.76, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

The investment bank's shares have seen an increase of 2.09% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Goldman Sachs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 14, 2025. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $10.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.66 billion, up 7.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $45.63 per share and a revenue of $56.87 billion, signifying shifts of +12.56% and +6.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Goldman Sachs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.19. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.75.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

