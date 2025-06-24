Goldman Sachs (GS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $662.11, moving +2.35% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.43%.

The stock of investment bank has risen by 8.08% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 16, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $9.6, marking a 11.37% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.55 billion, showing a 6.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $44.25 per share and a revenue of $55.33 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.15% and +3.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.02.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.