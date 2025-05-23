Goldman Sachs (GS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) ended the recent trading session at $598.54, demonstrating a +0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 9.69% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.27% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 10.65% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Goldman Sachs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 16, 2025. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $9.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.92%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.71 billion, indicating a 7.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $44.41 per share and revenue of $55.52 billion, indicating changes of +9.55% and +3.76%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.32% lower. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.72.

It's also important to note that GS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

