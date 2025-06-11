Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Goldman Sachs (GS) ending at $624.17, denoting a +1.51% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Shares of the investment bank witnessed a gain of 1.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 16, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $9.82, reflecting a 13.92% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.71 billion, up 7.69% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $44.41 per share and a revenue of $55.52 billion, signifying shifts of +9.55% and +3.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Goldman Sachs holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.63, so one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that GS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

