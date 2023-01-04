Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $347.70, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.71% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $6.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.18 billion, down 11.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. Goldman Sachs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.49, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.