Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $232.08, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 21.23% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 14.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $5.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.94 billion, down 10.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.08 per share and revenue of $41.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.27% and +14.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.98.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 5.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

