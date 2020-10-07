Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $203.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.69% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

GS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $5.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.19 billion, up 10.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.70 per share and revenue of $40.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.85% and +10.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.94% higher. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.2.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 6.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

