Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $205.46, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 2.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $4.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.53 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.28 per share and revenue of $39.19 billion, which would represent changes of -41.61% and +7.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.17% lower within the past month. GS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GS has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 6.98 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

