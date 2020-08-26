Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $207.22, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 2.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $4.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.53 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.28 per share and revenue of $39.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -41.61% and +7.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.38% lower. GS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GS has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.81, so we one might conclude that GS is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 7.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

