Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $340.10, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $7.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.46 billion, down 15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.20 per share and revenue of $47.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -42.47% and -20%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% lower. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.84.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



