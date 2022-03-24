Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $336.23, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 1.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $9.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.51 billion, down 29.37% from the year-ago period.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $38.57 per share and revenue of $47.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.12% and -19.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.55, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

