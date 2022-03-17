Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $343.27, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 5.36% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $9.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.96 billion, down 26.81% from the year-ago period.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $38.57 per share and revenue of $47.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -35.12% and -19.3%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.75% lower. Goldman Sachs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

