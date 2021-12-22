Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $382.33, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 6.4% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.89, down 1.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.65 billion, down 0.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $60.43 per share and revenue of $58.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +144.26% and +31.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% higher. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.02, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

