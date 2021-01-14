Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $307.87, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 24.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2021. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $6.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.65 billion, down 3.03% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.78% higher. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, GS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.22.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

