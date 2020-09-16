Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $200.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 1.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $4.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.53 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago period.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.28 per share and revenue of $39.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.61% and +7.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.23% lower within the past month. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.67, so we one might conclude that GS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 6.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.