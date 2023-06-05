Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $321.81, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 1.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.14%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.89, up 2.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.32 billion, up 3.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.83 per share and revenue of $48.45 billion, which would represent changes of +5.89% and +2.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.98.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

