Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $341.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 9.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $6.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.23 billion, down 11.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.53 per share and revenue of $47.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.6% and -19.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher within the past month. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.72.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

