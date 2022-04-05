Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $323.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 1.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $9.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.35 billion, down 30.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $37.96 per share and revenue of $47.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.15% and -19.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.54% lower. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.27.

Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

