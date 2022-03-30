Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $335.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 3.49% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $9.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.51 billion, down 29.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $37.99 per share and revenue of $47.67 billion, which would represent changes of -36.1% and -19.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% lower. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.42, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

