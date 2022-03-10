Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $329.90, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 10.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.96 billion, down 26.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.35 per share and revenue of $48.53 billion, which would represent changes of -33.81% and -18.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.21, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

