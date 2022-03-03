Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $333.42, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 7.35% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.96 billion, down 26.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $39.35 per share and revenue of $48.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33.81% and -18.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.42.

Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.