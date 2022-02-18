Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $346.04, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 0.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.92%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $10.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.96 billion, down 26.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.66 per share and revenue of $48.78 billion, which would represent changes of -33.29% and -17.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.89, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

