Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $325.73, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.11% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

GS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.72, up 148.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.32 billion, up 18% from the year-ago period.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $30.18 per share and revenue of $40.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.99% and -9.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% higher. GS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GS has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.85 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.33, which means GS is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

