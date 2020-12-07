Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $238.45, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 18.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 14.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.68% in that time.

GS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.91, up 26.01% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.94 billion, down 10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.03 per share and revenue of $41.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.51% and +14.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.64, so we one might conclude that GS is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

