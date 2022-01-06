Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $396.93, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 0.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 18, 2022. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $12.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.93 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Goldman Sachs is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.63, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

