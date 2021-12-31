Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $382.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.52% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $12.14, up 0.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.93 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $60.65 per share and revenue of $58.6 billion, which would represent changes of +145.15% and +31.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Goldman Sachs is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.28.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

