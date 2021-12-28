Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $387.61, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 0.39% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $12.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.93 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $60.65 per share and revenue of $58.6 billion, which would represent changes of +145.15% and +31.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.39, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

