Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) ended the recent trading session at $1,042.98, demonstrating a -1.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.16%.

The stock of investment bank has risen by 0.98% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 14, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $14.01, signifying a 28.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.31 billion, up 11.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $60.18 per share and revenue of $64.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.26% and +10.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% higher. Right now, Goldman Sachs possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.53 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.55, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.16.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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