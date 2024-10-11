Goldman Sachs (GS) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Goldman Sachs in Focus

Headquartered in New York, Goldman Sachs (GS) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 30.58% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $3 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.38%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Bank industry's yield is 0.72%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.51%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $12 is up 14.3% from last year. Goldman Sachs has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 24.80%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Goldman's current payout ratio is 35%, meaning it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

GS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $35.50 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 55.23%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, GS is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

