Goldman Sachs (GS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $393.18, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 1.02% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $8.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.93%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.05 billion, showing a 6.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $32.66 per share and a revenue of $50.49 billion, signifying shifts of +42.81% and +9.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.43% increase. Goldman Sachs presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Goldman Sachs is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.9 of its industry.

It's also important to note that GS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

