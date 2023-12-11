Goldman Sachs (GS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $351.76, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The investment bank's stock has climbed by 7.78% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 7.81% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 16, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $5.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.34%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.06 billion, up 4.45% from the prior-year quarter.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.96 per share and revenue of $46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.62% and -2.88%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Goldman Sachs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.75, so one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that GS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 215, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

