Goldman Sachs Gr's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 0% leaning bullish and 80% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $263,088, and 4 are calls, amounting to $242,656.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $580.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 480.22 with a total volume of 400.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.8 $10.5 $10.68 $540.00 $104.8K 1.4K 100 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.85 $5.9 $580.00 $86.1K 730 150 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $24.6 $22.25 $23.61 $525.00 $70.8K 61 30 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.15 $29.55 $29.96 $525.00 $51.1K 460 17 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $33.0 $32.35 $32.79 $530.00 $49.4K 255 17

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Gr With a trading volume of 474,039, the price of GS is down by -0.74%, reaching $515.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $561.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $575. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $575. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $588. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $550. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $520.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Goldman Sachs Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

