Goldman Sachs Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $128,230, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $438,154.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $510.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $230.0 to $510.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $42.5 $40.85 $41.67 $490.00 $129.1K 207 32 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.0 $19.4 $20.0 $490.00 $100.0K 843 50 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $27.05 $26.6 $26.6 $480.00 $79.8K 732 37 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.3 $4.9 $4.9 $500.00 $48.0K 1.4K 8 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $5.2 $4.25 $4.85 $497.50 $48.0K 87 0

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 273,638, the price of GS is up 2.09% at $494.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $472.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $472.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

