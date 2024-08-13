Goldman Sachs Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 46% bullish and 38% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $49,600, and 12 calls, totaling $549,871.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $460.0 to $505.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Goldman Sachs Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Goldman Sachs Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $460.0 to $505.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.35 $2.3 $2.34 $500.00 $93.4K 1.9K 2.9K GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $25.1 $24.1 $24.55 $485.00 $88.6K 70 169 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.85 $14.55 $14.76 $505.00 $53.4K 94 149 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $490.00 $50.0K 903 119 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $24.8 $24.7 $24.8 $460.00 $49.6K 223 20

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 176,560, the price of GS is up by 0.27%, reaching $486.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $497.4.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $485. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $550. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $373. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $520. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $559.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

