Goldman Sachs Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $370,730 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $520,160.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $720.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 246.64 with a total volume of 642.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $720.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $236.65 $229.45 $233.77 $720.00 $116.8K 0 5 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $236.7 $229.4 $233.63 $720.00 $116.8K 0 0 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $72.65 $71.5 $71.5 $450.00 $85.8K 385 12 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $86.1 $81.0 $82.03 $405.00 $82.0K 11 10 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $102.15 $99.5 $99.5 $455.00 $79.6K 9 8

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Goldman Sachs Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 903,274, the GS's price is up by 0.58%, now at $487.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $488.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $520. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $513. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $475. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $373. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $559.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Goldman Sachs Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.