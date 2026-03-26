Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2462), with shares changing hands as low as $19.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GS.PRA was trading at a 22.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.88% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRA shares, versus GS:

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A :

In Thursday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are off about 2.5%.

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