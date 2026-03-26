Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRA shares, versus GS:
Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A :
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In Thursday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are off about 2.5%.
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ANDE Dividend Growth Rate
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