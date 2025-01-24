Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.382), with shares changing hands as low as $23.03 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, GS.PRA was trading at a 6.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.72% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A :
In Friday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are off about 0.4%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see:
DTIL YTD Return
ACCL Options Chain
Funds Holding DGIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.