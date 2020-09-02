Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series N Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 6.30% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N (Symbol: GS.PRN) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.575), with shares changing hands as low as $26.23 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRN was trading at a 5.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.44% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 6.30% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N:

In Wednesday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 6.30% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series N (Symbol: GS.PRN) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are up about 1.3%.

