Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series K Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K (Symbol: GS.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $28.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.04% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRK was trading at a 16.04% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.90% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRK shares, versus GS:

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K:

In Thursday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K (Symbol: GS.PRK) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are up about 1.9%.

