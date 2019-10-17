Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series J Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: GS.PRJ) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $27.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.30% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRJ was trading at a 10.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.54% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J:

In Thursday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J (Symbol: GS.PRJ) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are off about 0.5%.

