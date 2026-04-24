Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series D Yield Pushes Past 6%

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D :
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In Friday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are down about 0.5%.
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