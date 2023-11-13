Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6092), with shares changing hands as low as $21.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.20% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRD was trading at a 13.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.73% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRD shares, versus GS:

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D :

In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are up about 0.7%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.