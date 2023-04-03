Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3447), with shares changing hands as low as $20.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRD was trading at a 16.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.04% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GS.PRD shares, versus GS:

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D :

In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are down about 0.5%.

