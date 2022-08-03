Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $20.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GS.PRD was trading at a 17.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.19% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D :

In Wednesday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are up about 2.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.